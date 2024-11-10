 Skip navigation
NFL envisions eight international games in 2025

  
November 10, 2024

For American NFL fans who aren’t fans of the NFL exporting our game to other countries, the Commissioner’s response would be to play a much smaller, and much more invisible, violin than the one that was used to perform the national anthem before Sunday’s game in Germany. (Many are saying the violin was an eerily accurate choice.)

Appearing on NFL Network before the Giants-Panthers game, Roger Goodell said during an interview that was even more over the top than the usual NFL Network everything-is-awesome sit-downs with the guy who signs everyone’s check that the league envisions eight international games in 2025.

The locations, as listed by Goodell, are Spain, Mexico City, Brazil, the UK, possibly Ireland, and Germany.

If/when a game is played in Ireland, the Steelers would be a highly likely participant. The question becomes whether they’d give up one of their Oh-Mama-I’m-In-Fear-For-My-Life home games to do it, or whether Pittsburgh would be the “visiting” team.

The NFL’s goal remains 16 games per year. Which will spawn an early-morning TV package for which the NFL will earn more and more billions. While rendering even less relevant the pre-kick pregame shows on ESPN, CBS, and Fox.