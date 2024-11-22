NFL explains intentional grounding non-call

There was no pool report after last night’s Steelers-Browns game. Which means the league had not chimed in on the critical intentional grounding non-call that would have hinged the outcome on Cleveland’s ability to convert fourth and 15 from the Pittsburgh 38.

We requested clarification from the NFL about the non-call. Here’s what we received via e-mail on Friday morning: “In terms of intentional grounding, the quarterback was contacted, impacting the throw, and the crew confirmed that No. 68 had reported as eligible, and he was in the vicinity.”

The exception to the grounding rule is this: “Intentional grounding shall not be called if . . . the passer initiates his passing motion toward an eligible receiver and then is significantly affected by physical contact from a defensive player that causes the pass to land in an area that is not in the direction and vicinity of an eligible receiver.”

In last night’s article regarding the non-call, I focused on the “significantly affected” and “causes the pass to land in an area that is not in the direction and vicinity of an eligible receiver” terms. I missed the first part. The passer also must initiate his passing motion toward an eligible receiver.

Apparently, the officials believed he was.

As to the reference to No. 68 (Michael Dunn), he was at the right end of the line, next to the right tackle. To avoid grounding, the ball must not only land in his vicinity but also be thrown in his direction. The pass clearly was not thrown in his direction.

On one hand, there’s a semi-plausible argument to be made that Winston was initiating his passing motion toward Dunn before Winston was hit. On the other hand, we know grounding when we see it.

We also know when a passer is hit while throwing the ball toward an eligible receiver, keeping the ball from landing in the vicinity of an eligible receiver. In this case, Winston seemed to be hurrying to get rid of the ball because he was about to get sacked.

Surely, the plan wasn’t to throw the ball to Dunn. He was brought in to block, not to catch a pass in an effort to convert third and seven.

Ultimately, Winston got lucky. The officials didn’t call grounding. They could have. If they had, the Steelers most likely would have won.