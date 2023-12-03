NFL fined only nine players in Week 12, by far the fewest in any week this season

The NFL fined only nine players in Week 12, a dramatic departure from the rest of this season.

That total was easily the fewest so far in 2023, and the fine rate of a fine on 0.37 percent of all plays for the week was also the lowest of any week this season.

The fewest in any previous week was the 16 fines in Week 11, so Week 12 continued a downward trend in the NFL’s disciplinary process fining players.

From Weeks 1-10, the league issued an average of 28 fines per week, more than three times the number of fines this week.

Here are the Week 12 fines by team, player name, foul and amount:

Falcons, DeMarco Hellams, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, $4,314

Cowboys, Sam Williams, Unnecessary Roughness, $7,859

Packers, Lukas Van Ness, Unnecessary Roughness, $10,927

Chiefs, Justin Watson, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, $6,833

Giants, Carter Coughlin, Unnecessary Roughness, $5,764

Giants, Xavier McKinney, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, $13,659

Jets, Quinton Jefferson, Unnecessary Roughness, $11,611

Steelers, Damontae Kazee, Unnecessary Roughness, $11,806

Seahawks, Stone Forsythe, Unnecessary Roughness, $5,454