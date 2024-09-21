NFL fines Drake London $14,069 for pretending to fire gun into crowd

The NFL didn’t buy the T-shirt cannon excuse.

The league fined Falcons receiver Drake London $14,069 for a touchdown celebration that included the miming of firing a gun into the crowd.

The officials immediately penalized London, pushing the game-deciding extra point back by 15 yards.

Coach Raheem Morris tried to convince everyone that the gesture was something other than whaat it plainly appeared to be.

“His intent was not as a use of a weapon,” Morris said. “He probably was shooting T-shirts into the stands, to be honest with you, because he’s just that kind of a guy.”

Yes, T-shirts. Tiny T-shirts. Made of lead.