NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000

The NFL fined Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for his “unacceptable conduct” in Jacksonville during Sunday’s game.

“All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL,” the NFL said in a statement.

A video posted on social media Sunday showed Tepper throwing a drink into the stands from his open-air suite at EverBank Stadium following an interception thrown by Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

Tepper finally responded with a statement after the NFL announced the fine, but he did not apologize for his action.

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday,” he said in the statement. “I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the league’s discipline for my behavior.”

On Nov. 26, Panthers beat reporters heard Tepper yell an expletive as he exited the locker room following a Week 12 loss. He fired coach Frank Reich the next day.

The Panthers have had six consecutive losing seasons since Tepper paid $2.75 billion for the team in 2018, and he has fired three head coaches in-season since 2019.