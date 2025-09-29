NFL flexes 49ers-Buccaneers to 4:25 p.m. in Week 6

The NFL announced a couple of minor schedule changes for Week 6 on Monday.

Originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS, the matchup between the 49ers and Buccaneers will now be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on the same network.

The Patriots-Saints game, slated for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, will now be played at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The rest of the Week 6 schedule will remain the same. The Eagles and Giants will start things off on Thursday night, with the Broncos and Jets playing in London on Sunday morning. Bengals-Packers will also be a featured matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, while the Lions and Chiefs will go at it on Sunday Night Football.

A Monday night double header featuring Bills-Falcons and Bears-Commanders will cap Week 6.