nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
NFL flexes 49ers-Buccaneers to 4:25 p.m. in Week 6

  
Published September 29, 2025 04:09 PM

The NFL announced a couple of minor schedule changes for Week 6 on Monday.

Originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS, the matchup between the 49ers and Buccaneers will now be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on the same network.

The Patriots-Saints game, slated for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, will now be played at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The rest of the Week 6 schedule will remain the same. The Eagles and Giants will start things off on Thursday night, with the Broncos and Jets playing in London on Sunday morning. Bengals-Packers will also be a featured matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, while the Lions and Chiefs will go at it on Sunday Night Football.

A Monday night double header featuring Bills-Falcons and Bears-Commanders will cap Week 6.