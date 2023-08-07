 Skip navigation
NFL investigated Texans minority owner Javier Loya for gambling in 2008

  
Published August 7, 2023 11:37 AM

The news that Texans minority owner Javier Loya faces serious criminal charges in Kentucky is not the first time he has faced scrutiny.

As reported at the time by John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the NFL investigated Loya for gambling in 2008.

The situation arose because Loya was accused in a lawsuit of being involved in “high-stakes gambling” with employees and clients of his energy company.

“Javier Loya contacted our office several weeks ago about this matter involving a former employee at his energy company, and we have been in the process of looking into it,” the league said at the time.

It’s unknown how the situation was resolved. Given that Loya continued to serve as a minority owner of the Texans, the allegations presumably were not substantiated.