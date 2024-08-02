NFL lifts final game of Al-Quadin Muhammad’s six-game suspension

The NFL suspended edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad for six games for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances. Muhammad, then a member of the Colts’ practice squad, missed the final five games of last season.

He still had one game left to serve, but Patrik Walker of the Cowboys team website reports that Muhammad’s suspension was lifted by the NFL after the five games he already served.

He would be available for Week 1 if he were to make the Cowboys’ roster.

Muhammad, 29, signed with the Cowboys earlier this week.

He has not played a regular-season game since 2022 with the Bears.

Muhammad has 157 tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his career.