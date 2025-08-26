NFL places Jimmie Ward on Commissioner Exempt list

To little surprise, the NFL won’t be allowing Texans safety Jimmie Ward to practice or play, given the domestic violence allegations recently made against him.

The league announced on Tuesday that Ward has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt list. It’s the NFL’s version of paid leave.

He was arrested in June for third-degree felony assault. A second arrest occurred after he allegedly violated the terms of his release pending trial.

Most recently, the alleged victim sued him for physical and sexual assault.

Ward has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list, due to offseason foot surgery.

He was a first-round pick of the 49ers in 2014. After nine seasons in San Francisco, he followed defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to Houston, when Ryans became the head coach.

The NFL typically uses paid leave in cases involving allegations of domestic violence. The league doesn’t regard it as discipline, even if it is. The player isn’t allowed to practice or play. And, in some situations, placement on paid leave results in the team cutting the player.