 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL places Jimmie Ward on Commissioner Exempt list

  
Published August 26, 2025 04:11 PM

To little surprise, the NFL won’t be allowing Texans safety Jimmie Ward to practice or play, given the domestic violence allegations recently made against him.

The league announced on Tuesday that Ward has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt list. It’s the NFL’s version of paid leave.

He was arrested in June for third-degree felony assault. A second arrest occurred after he allegedly violated the terms of his release pending trial.

Most recently, the alleged victim sued him for physical and sexual assault.

Ward has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list, due to offseason foot surgery.

He was a first-round pick of the 49ers in 2014. After nine seasons in San Francisco, he followed defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to Houston, when Ryans became the head coach.

The NFL typically uses paid leave in cases involving allegations of domestic violence. The league doesn’t regard it as discipline, even if it is. The player isn’t allowed to practice or play. And, in some situations, placement on paid leave results in the team cutting the player.