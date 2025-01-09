NFL plans to play Vikings-Rams in Los Angeles, but fires could force game to Arizona

The NFL is preparing for the possibility of having to move Monday night’s Vikings-Rams playoff game from Los Angeles to Arizona as a result of the wildfires raging across Southern California.

“The NFL’s priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires,” the league said in a statement. “We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium. As with all games, there are contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary. We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA.”

Because it’s the Monday night game, the Vikings-Rams winner will already be the team playing on the shortest rest of any team in the divisional round, so delaying the game wouldn’t be fair from a competitive standpoint. The league needs to get the game played on Monday.

There have been five confirmed deaths and more than 1,000 buildings destroyed by the wildfires.