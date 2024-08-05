NFL promoting Olympic flag football, four years ahead of its debut at L.A. 2028

With the Paris Olympics in full swing, the NFL is working hard at promoting flag football, which will debut as an Olympic sport in 2028 in Los Angeles.

A new ad from the NFL features Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts outside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, throwing a flaming football to light the Olympic torch.

“It’s our turn,” Hurts says to the camera.

Several NFL players have said they want to play on the Olympic flag football team, and the NFL, being gung-ho about promoting flag football, will surely encourage players to play and market the sport to the world — even as many coaches won’t want their players competing in Los Angeles as training camps are opening.

Whether coaches like it or not, however, Olympic flag football is coming, and the NFL sees it as a big opportunity to market America’s game to an international audience.