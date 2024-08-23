 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
NFL suspends Cardinals WR Zay Jones five games after domestic violence accusation

  
Published August 23, 2024 03:53 PM

Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones has been suspended for the first five games of the regular season.

The NFL suspended Jones for violating the NFL personal conduct policy following an accusation that he abused the mother of his child, injuring her neck.

Jones was arrested in November but prosecutors chose not to pursue the case in March.

The 29-year-old Jones was a second-round pick of the Bills in 2017 and has also played for the Raiders and Jaguars. Last year he caught 34 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns for Jacksonville.