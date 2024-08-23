NFL suspends Cardinals WR Zay Jones five games after domestic violence accusation

Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones has been suspended for the first five games of the regular season.

The NFL suspended Jones for violating the NFL personal conduct policy following an accusation that he abused the mother of his child, injuring her neck.

Jones was arrested in November but prosecutors chose not to pursue the case in March.

The 29-year-old Jones was a second-round pick of the Bills in 2017 and has also played for the Raiders and Jaguars. Last year he caught 34 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns for Jacksonville.