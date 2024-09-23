NFL suspends Chargers S Derwin James one game for repeated violations of safety rules.

The Chargers have significant player-availability issues on both sides of the ball.

With a visit from the 3-0 Chiefs coming, they might not have quarterback Justin Herbert. They won’t have rookie first-round tackle Joe Alt. And, pending appeal, they won’t have safety Derwin James.

The NFL has announced that James has been suspended for one game, for “repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.”

The last straw came on Sunday, at Pittsburgh.

He was penalized for lowering his helmet and forcibly striking Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth in the helmet with it. Earlier in the game, James was penalized for grabbing an opponent’s facemask.

If James appeals, the matter will be handled on an expedited basis by Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the hearing officers jointly hired and compensated by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.