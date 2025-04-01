NFL will double down on sportsmanship in 2025

The NFL will double down on sportsmanship next season, executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Tuesday.

Violent gestures are up 133 percent and sexual taunting is up 52 percent, Vincent said.

The topic was discussed with coaches, General Managers and owners Tuesday.

“It just has no place in the game,” Vincent said. “We have clear video examples we’ll share with the players and about just what it means to be a professional at all times.”

The NFL added language in Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d) to make the “nose wipe” celebration illegal. The gesture, made infamous by Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, is a gang sign associated with the Bloods.

Other actions, including but not limited to, a throat slash gesture, simulating firing or brandishing a gun also were cited as examples of specific actions that are prohibited by the unsportsmanlike conduct rule.

"[The nose wipe] has gang connotations; it’s disrespectful,” Vincent said. “It’s just where we are in society. Young men, they come from that era, from that age, and they’ve grown up on social media. If anybody Goggled ‘nose wipe,’ you’ll see the language that is used and where that’s affiliated. I think the players know better. I know they know better.

“We’re focusing on a small fraction [of players], but sportsmanship is important. . . . When you see it, you’ve got to kill it. You’ve got to stop it immediately. Most players don’t want it in the game either.”