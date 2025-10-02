NFL will play in Mexico in 2026, Asia soon after

The NFL will be returning to Mexico next year, and playing its first regular-season game in Asia soon.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said today in London that the league has every intention of being a truly global sport, which means playing games in many more countries.

Estadio Azteca in Mexico City has hosted five regular-season games and will get a sixth next year.

“We’ll be back in Mexico City next year, which we’re thrilled about,” Goodell said, via the Associated Press.

Australia will also get its first regular-season game next year, and Asia won’t be far behind.

“If you’re going to be global, you have to do it beyond Europe, beyond the Americas,” Goodell said. “You need to reach into other areas and territories, and next year we’re going to Australia. We have plans to go to Asia shortly thereafter.”

The NFL also plans to host games regularly in Brazil, Germany, Ireland, Spain and the UK.