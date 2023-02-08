 Skip navigation
NFLPA medical director: “I guarantee you Damar Hamlin will play . . . again”

  
Published February 8, 2023
Well, this was unexpected.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s Doctor Radio show Heart to Heart, NFL Players Association Medical Director Thom Mayer made a bold proclamation regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

In response to a caller who asked whether Hamlin will ever play again, Mayer said this: “I don’t want to get into HIPAA issues, but I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again.”

It’s the first time anyone has suggested that Hamlin’s recovery from a January 2 cardiac arrest would eventually allow him to play football again. And there was no equivocation in Mayer’s response.

With the “if” apparently settled, the next question is the “when.” Could it be as soon as 2023? The fact that Dr. Mayer already knows Hamlin definitely will play again would make that timeline not a major surprise.