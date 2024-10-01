NFLPA reviewing fan pouring drink on Bengals RB Chase Brown in Charlotte

A postgame incident from Charlotte involving Bengals running back Chase Brown has caught the attention of the NFL Players Association.

Video posted to social media after Sunday’s 34-24 Bengals win over the Panthers appears to show a fan pouring a drink on Brown as he gave his gloves to someone in the stands. Brown said on Monday that he felt the liquid and declined to escalate things on the field before adding “please don’t pour drinks on us.”

Bengals NFLPA rep Ted Karras called the behavior “endangering of players” and NFLPA player director Michael Thomas said the union is reviewing what happened.

“We’ll see if we can identify the person and then we’ll go from there,” Thomas told Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “But that should never happen to a player.”

It’s the second season in a row that the Panthers have been involved in a drink pouring or throwing incident. Team owner David Tepper was fined $300,000 for throwing a drink on a fan during a loss in Jacksonville last season.

The NFL also told ESPN that they are looking into the situation.