NHL postpones Calgary-L.A. game due to wildfires

With the NFL “closely monitoring” the wildfires in Los Angeles only five days before a Vikings-Rams game at SoFi Stadium, the NHL has postponed Wednesday’s game between Calgary and L.A. due to the ongoing disaster.

The situation continues to be in flux. By Monday, things could be under control.

The league will need to make a decision before then. The teams need to get themselves in position. ESPN will need to move its cameras and equipment there.

The most obvious alternate locations are Las Vegas and Phoenix. Santa Clara could also be a possibility.

For now, the date, time, and location have not changed.