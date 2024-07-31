 Skip navigation
Patriots' Judon not practicing at camp
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
Bisaccia expects 'amendments' to kickoff rule
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Nick Bolton, Kadarius Toney exit Wednesday practice early with apparent injuries

  
Published July 31, 2024 12:18 PM

The Chiefs have had several injury concerns during Wednesday’s practice, including one with one of their top defensive players.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, linebacker Nick Bolton exited the session early after suffering an apparent left arm injury.

Bolton, a second-round pick in the 2021 draft, had surgery on his left wrist during the 2023 season and missed several games. Bolton’s injury came during team drills.

Receiver Kadarius Toney — who’s been taking snaps at running back — also exited practice early after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury during one-on-one drills.

Offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick, tight end Izaiah Gathings, and offensive tackle McKade Mettauer have also left the practice field due to injury on Wednesday.