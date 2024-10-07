Nick Bosa: Blessing in disguise to play Thursday after blowing lead against Cardinals

Players aren’t usually keen on playing Thursday night games because of the quick turnaround from Sunday, but 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa isn’t complaining about this week’s schedule.

The 49ers will be in Seattle on Thursday night and Bosa is looking forward to the game because it gives the team a chance to turn the page from Sunday. The Niners led the Cardinals 23-10 at halftime, but didn’t score in the final 30 minutes and the Cardinals took home a 24-23 win after linebacker Kyzir White picked off Brock Purdy with just over a minute left to play.

“I think we need to turn the page on this one. It’s pretty clear what happened and why we lost,” Bosa said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “So I think it’s kind of a blessing in disguise that we’re playing on Thursday.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed a similar sentiment. He said that there’s no way to do anything to change what happened on the field Sunday and that “it’s better to only have to wait until Thursday than have to wait until next Sunday” to bounce back.

The Seahawks are also heading into Thursday night on a down note after losing to the Giants on Sunday and the team that does the best job of bouncing back will find themselves in an advantageous position in the NFC West heading into Week Seven.