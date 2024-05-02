Nick Caserio: Tank Dell doing great, making progress

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio offered an update on wide receiver Tank Dell this week.

Dell was shot during an altercation between others in Sanford, Florida last weekend and word at the time was that Dell suffered a “minor wound.” During an appearance on SportsRadio610, Caserio said that Dell is recovering well.

“Tank is doing great,” Caserio said, via SI.com. “We have had conversations with him. We have visited with him. DeMeco [Ryans] had a chance to talk to him the other day. He is doing okay. Certainly, making progress. He has been in and out of the building. So, right now, he is in a pretty good state of mind. Tank is a great kid. He has done a lot for our program already. Hopefully, things can keep moving in the right direction.”

Dell was already making his way back from last year’s fractured fibula, but there’s no sign right now that either issue will hinder his availability for the season.