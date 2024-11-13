Nick Herbig a full participant, Najee Harris DNP on Wednesday

The Steelers are still on track to have linebacker Nick Herbig return in Sunday’s game against the Ravens, but several players did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Herbig (hamstring) was a full participant on Wednesday, a positive sign in his recovery. Herbig has not played since the Oct. 6 loss to the Cowboys. But with Alex Highsmith sidelined with an ankle injury, Herbig’s return this week is even more important.

Herbig has recorded eight total tackles with 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 2024.

Highsmith, running back Najee Harris (ankle), cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring), and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) all did not practice due to injury on Wednesday.

Offensive Isaac Seumalo and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward did not practice as resting veterans.