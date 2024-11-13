 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
calebwilliams.jpg
Bears need to change ‘trajectory’ of Williams

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
calebwilliams.jpg
Bears need to change ‘trajectory’ of Williams

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Herbig a full participant, Najee Harris DNP on Wednesday

  
Published November 13, 2024 04:34 PM

The Steelers are still on track to have linebacker Nick Herbig return in Sunday’s game against the Ravens, but several players did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Herbig (hamstring) was a full participant on Wednesday, a positive sign in his recovery. Herbig has not played since the Oct. 6 loss to the Cowboys. But with Alex Highsmith sidelined with an ankle injury, Herbig’s return this week is even more important.

Herbig has recorded eight total tackles with 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 2024.

Highsmith, running back Najee Harris (ankle), cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring), and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) all did not practice due to injury on Wednesday.

Offensive Isaac Seumalo and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward did not practice as resting veterans.