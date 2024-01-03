Nick Mullens to start for Vikings in Week 18

Though they lost to the Packers last week, the Vikings still have an outside shot at a playoff berth if they defeat the Lions on Sunday.

Minnesota will turn back to Nick Mullens to try and make that happen.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced at his Wednesday press conference that Mullens will start the Vikings’ regular-season finale.

“Nick has been very effective moving the team,” O’Connell said. “We’ve been very explosive as an offense when he’s been in there. Nick knows that the one area that we must focus on is possession of the football and not giving the football away.”

O’Connell elected to start rookie Jaren Hall in the Week 17 matchup against Green Bay largely due to Mullens’ six interceptions in two games. But Hall was ineffective in the first half, completing just 5-of-10 passes with an interception. Mullens played the second half and went 13-of-22 for 113 yards with a touchdown.

In four games with two starts this season, Mullens has completed 67.3 percent of his throws for 910 yards with five touchdowns and six picks.

O’Connell noted he has not yet determined if Hall or Joshua Dobbs will be the backup quarterback behind Mullens this week.

Either way, the Vikings need some improved quarterback play to have a chance to beat Detroit and potentially make the postseason.