Nick Saban: I was really shocked Tua Tagovailoa threw his teammates under the bus

Nick Saban, who coached Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama, didn’t like the way Tagovailoa handled his frustration with the way teammates are missing team meetings.

Saban told Pat McAfee that Tagovailoa shouldn’t have taken internal issues to the media, as he did after Sunday’s loss, and that Tagovailoa did the right thing by admitting he shouldn’t have talked publicly about locker room problems.

“I was really shocked that Tua did what he did, when he threw some guys under the bus. Maybe they’re not playing the way they should play, I’m not taking up for the guys, but you don’t say that about your teammate. But I really was proud of the way he came back and took accountability for making a mistake,” Saban said.

Tagovailoa never did anything like that at Alabama, but he didn’t have to because Saban didn’t run a program where players were failing to do everything they could to win. Tagovailoa’s frustrations are boiling over, something that Saban had never seen before.