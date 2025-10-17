 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Saban: I was really shocked Tua Tagovailoa threw his teammates under the bus

  
Published October 17, 2025 04:45 PM

Nick Saban, who coached Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama, didn’t like the way Tagovailoa handled his frustration with the way teammates are missing team meetings.

Saban told Pat McAfee that Tagovailoa shouldn’t have taken internal issues to the media, as he did after Sunday’s loss, and that Tagovailoa did the right thing by admitting he shouldn’t have talked publicly about locker room problems.

“I was really shocked that Tua did what he did, when he threw some guys under the bus. Maybe they’re not playing the way they should play, I’m not taking up for the guys, but you don’t say that about your teammate. But I really was proud of the way he came back and took accountability for making a mistake,” Saban said.

Tagovailoa never did anything like that at Alabama, but he didn’t have to because Saban didn’t run a program where players were failing to do everything they could to win. Tagovailoa’s frustrations are boiling over, something that Saban had never seen before.