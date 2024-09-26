Nick Sirianni: “I can’t say enough good things about” Saquon Barkley

As the Giants prepare to host the Cowboys on Thursday night, two games on the 2024 schedule stand out even more conspicuously.

Week 7 vs. Eagles, Week 18 at Eagles.

That’s when Philly running back Saquon Barkley will get a shot at the team that no longer wanted him, at least not at the value the Eagles saw in him. On Wednesday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was asked whether he’s been surprised by anything he has seen from his new tailback.

“Man, there’s so many different things,” Sirianni told reporters on Wednesday. “Again, when you see a cut in person, when he’s on your team. For whatever reason, when he’s on your team, it just — I don’t know. I couldn’t tell you how many times I’ve just really shook my head like, man, that was an unbelievable cut. And he’s making these cuts at 230 pounds. Oh, on top of that, he’s making these cuts at 4.3 speed. Who is like him, you know what I mean?

“It’s just really cool to see him. And again, I will always go back to — you guys all see the plays he makes, but what a teammate he is. He works his butt off. He’s a great teammate, and I can’t say enough good things about him. I think those are the things . . . that you really see is, again, his elusiveness, first and foremost. But then, the size and the speed at which he’s making those cuts is what make it so impressive.”

Barkley has 351 rushing yards (5.6 yards per carry), 53 receiving yards, and five total touchdowns in three games with his new team.

Making the decision of the Eagles to land a player like Barkley seem even more prescient is the fact tha the pendulum has swung dramatically from passing to running. Sirianni was asked about that early-season trend, too.

“You know, it’s still early with the sample size,” Sirianni said. “Obviously, our numbers reflect that a little bit as well. Our rushing numbers are up. Now, we’ve been high in the rushing over the past couple years. But again, I just think it’s too early to say that quite yet. Because we’ve definitely looked at that and studied that. Because you spend all your time focusing on the next opponent, but we have actually broke it off and said, what is happening across the league? And I just think right now, the sample size is just not high enough.

“But it is something that we looked into because it is noticeable, and it is a really big difference. But we’ll continue to monitor that. And what we are trying to do, though, is be efficient on offense. Hit your explosive plays. Take care of the football. Those things will never change. Not give up sacks. Those things will never change of what we are trying to do as far as explosives, taking care of the football, and not giving up sacks.”

Right, but having a great running back in a season that is becoming the Year of the Running Back is a good thing. As long as he stays healthy.

The position has a way of chewing guys up and spitting them out. It’s the nature of getting the football and running straight into a clot of large, strong bodies. Across the league, the great running backs face a heightened risk of injury, on every play.

Still, for now, Barkley and other running backs are getting it done, and literally carrying the load for NFL offenses that are doing more running than passing through the first 48 of 272 regular-season games.

Barkley and the 2-1 Eagles face the 2-1 Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa.