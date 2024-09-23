Nick Sirianni: It’s not sustainable to do things this way

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni opened his postgame press conference on Sunday by praising the team’s resilience and ability to handle adversity on their way to a 15-12 win in New Orleans, but he knows it’s not a path the team can take to consistent success.

The Eagles turned the ball over twice, failed to convert multiple fourth downs, and committed seven penalties while being held scoreless into the fourth quarter on Sunday. Their defense kept the game close enough for them to pull it out with a pair of Saquon Barkley touchdown runs, but Sirianni told the team that they can’t make things this hard on themselves on a regular basis.

“This is not sustainable,” Sirianni said.

The Eagles will be moving on to Tampa next week and their attempt to clean things up on offense may be hindered by injuries. Right tackle Lane Johnson and wide receiver Devonta Smith both suffered concussions on Sunday and wide receiver A.J. Brown has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but the Eagles need to be sharper with any group of players on the field if they’re going to keep winning games.