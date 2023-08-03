 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts continues improving, is like a coach on the field

  
Published August 3, 2023 02:15 PM

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a breakout season in 2022, but head coach Nick Sirianni says Hurts is even better right now.

Sirianni said Hurts’ mental approach to the game has allowed him to continue to evolve as he sees the offense like a coach.

“I think he’s operating at a very high level within the offense, understanding more so how we do things, why we do things, and he’s really like a coach on the field with those things. Our conversations in the quarterback room just keep getting deeper and deeper as far as how we dissect all the things we’re doing,” Sirianni said.

Sirianni sees no reason Hurts can’t be better in 2023 than he was in 2022.

“I see him continuing to get better. I’m really pleased with how he’s been so far throughout camp. I just see continued improvement and continued consistency with Jalen,” Sirianni said.

Hurts continuing to get better could be a scary thought for the rest of the NFC.