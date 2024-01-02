Nick Sirianni on future with Eagles: I don’t think about those things

The Eagles went to the Super Bowl last season and they were 10-1 to open this season, so it didn’t seem likely that the start of 2024 would feature their head coach fielding questions about his future with the team.

Four losses in five games and cascading issues around the team have a way of changing things, though. Nick Sirianni has changed defensive play callers without seeing an upgrade on that side of the ball and no unit on the team is performing at a consistent enough level to feel good about the team’s chances of making another extended playoff run.

During an appearance on WIP Tuesday, Sirianni was asked if he thinks he’s lost the team and said he’s “not concerned” about that or anything other than trying to “right the ship.” He said he’s confident the team can do that and was asked at the end of the appearance if he’s worried about his job security if he can’t get it done.

“No, I don’t think about those things,” Sirianni said. “I try to stay where we are right now. How we play good football this week against the Giants, how do we fix some of the things that we got going on right now. That’s where my focus is and that’s where I’ll be obviously the rest of this week.”

The Eagles know they’ll be in the playoffs and teams have found a way to recover their footing after rough patches in the past, but an embarrassing end to the year would likely ensure that Tuesday’s question about Sirianni’s future isn’t the last one asked in Philadelphia.