 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Sirianni on Game 3 vs. Commanders: They’ll have new wrinkles, we’ll have new wrinkles

  
Published January 23, 2025 03:51 AM

After meeting twice in the regular season, the Commanders and Eagles will meet for a third time on Sunday, in the NFC Championship Game. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says that makes it incumbent on both coaching staffs to come up with schemes that the opponent hasn’t seen before.

“Any time you play somebody multiple times you’re going to know things about them, but they’re going to have new wrinkles for us and we’re going to have new wrinkles for them,” Sirianni said.

In Week 11, the Eagles beat the Commanders 26-18 in Philadelphia. In Week 16, the Commanders beat the Eagles 36-33 in Washington. The Commanders win may have been the most impressive performance of quarterback Jayden Daniels’ rookie year, and Sirianni said the Eagles know they’re facing an excellent young player in Daniels.

“He’s able to win different ways, he can win with his arm, he can win with his legs, he can extend plays and make a play with his legs, he can extend plays and make a play with his arm,” Sirianni said of Daniels. “You can see he’s calm and cool in the biggest moments. I’ve got a lot of respect for how he’s playing.”

Fortunately, Sirianni says the same is true of his own quarterback.

“Same thing I said with Jayden Daniels, he’s calm and cool, I think the same thing about Jalen Hurts,” Sirianni said.