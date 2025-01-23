Nick Sirianni on Game 3 vs. Commanders: They’ll have new wrinkles, we’ll have new wrinkles

After meeting twice in the regular season, the Commanders and Eagles will meet for a third time on Sunday, in the NFC Championship Game. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says that makes it incumbent on both coaching staffs to come up with schemes that the opponent hasn’t seen before.

“Any time you play somebody multiple times you’re going to know things about them, but they’re going to have new wrinkles for us and we’re going to have new wrinkles for them,” Sirianni said.

In Week 11, the Eagles beat the Commanders 26-18 in Philadelphia. In Week 16, the Commanders beat the Eagles 36-33 in Washington. The Commanders win may have been the most impressive performance of quarterback Jayden Daniels’ rookie year, and Sirianni said the Eagles know they’re facing an excellent young player in Daniels.

“He’s able to win different ways, he can win with his arm, he can win with his legs, he can extend plays and make a play with his legs, he can extend plays and make a play with his arm,” Sirianni said of Daniels. “You can see he’s calm and cool in the biggest moments. I’ve got a lot of respect for how he’s playing.”

Fortunately, Sirianni says the same is true of his own quarterback.

“Same thing I said with Jayden Daniels, he’s calm and cool, I think the same thing about Jalen Hurts,” Sirianni said.