Nick Sirianni on signing Za’Darius Smith: Constantly doing what we can to improve team

  
Published September 9, 2025 06:48 AM

The Eagles opened the season with a win over the Cowboys last Thursday and then moved to add to the roster on Friday.

They signed veteran edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to a one-year deal and will begin the process of working him into the mix in the coming days. At a Monday press conference, head coach Nick Sirianni said the move was an illustration that the Eagles are “constantly doing everything they can do to help improve this football team” and that he thinks Smith brings a lot to the table.

“Excited about Za’Darius and what he can add,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “From watching his tape the last five years, really, as I see him or even more than that, and then what he did last year. Looking forward to that. I think he adds to a very deep room where we have a lot of confidence in all those guys.”

The room is deep enough that offseason addition Azeez Ojulari was a healthy scratch for the opener. Sirianni said he has “no doubt” Ojulari will help the team at some point, but Smith’s addition will only make it tougher to win snaps on the edge in Philadelphia.