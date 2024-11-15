 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni: We believe in Jake Elliott

  
Published November 15, 2024 06:29 AM

The Eagles got a win against the Commanders on Thursday night, but they had to fight an uphill battle in the second half to get it done and part of the reason for that was kicker Jake Elliott.

Elliott missed two field goals in the first half, which helped Washington get to halftime with a 10-3 lead. Elliott then missed an extra point in the fourth quarter to keep the Eagles at a one-point lead before hitting his final two extra point tries of the night.

After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that Elliott’s “track record” since 2017 was the reason why the team remains confident in him after a rough night.

“Jake has been so clutch his entire career and his entire time that I’ve been here, too. Just like I would say to somebody that fumbled or dropped a pass in a moment, ‘We believe in you. You’re going to have to make a kick to help us win this football game.’ He did to get us up 16 points and 8 points or whatever it was. We have so much faith in him and that’s what you do.”

Elliott has done enough for the Eagles to get the chance to shake off a bad game, but any further stumbles will be scrutinized a bit more closely in light of Thursday’s stumble.