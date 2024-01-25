Nick Sirianni: We got stale on offense, new coordinator is meant to take that away

There was plenty of speculation about whether the Eagles would make a coaching change after their late-season collapse, but Nick Sirianni remains the head coach heading into next season.

Sirianni met with the media Wednesday for the first time since that decision was made and said that he feel he needs to “reprove” himself in his fourth season with the Eagles. Part of that process will include bringing in an outside voice as the offensive coordinator after dispatching Brian Johnson after one year as the offensive coordinator.

Sirianni said on Wednesday that the offense got “a little bit stale” during the 2023 season and that “this new person coming in is meant to take away the staleness” that contributed to six losses in the final seven games of the year. Given Sirianni’s offensive background has been the backbone of what the unit has done the last three years, a new voice is a significant change and he said the offense will wind up being “our scheme” even though he doesn’t know exactly “what that will look like yet.”

“We’re bringing in a guy to bring in new ideas, to do the things that he’s done in the past,” Sirianni said. “We’re going through an extensive search to get that right person. But it would be crazy not to add some of the things that we’ve done in the past here, as well. I don’t know if it’s going to be 95 percent this, 95 percent that — we’re not there yet. We’re working on getting the best guy in here for the job and a guy who has a vision, a guy who’s going to call the plays, a guy who’s going to be able to coach the quarterback in the same sense there. It’s just about getting the right guy, and then we’ll decide where that goes, but I’m hiring him to do a job and to be in charge of the offense.”

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Texans offensive coordinator Jerrod Johnson have already met with the team about the opening and Sirianni’s answer suggests more meetings to come before the Eagles settle on where they want to go offensively in 2024.