Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Titans tenure doesn’t mean anything, have to prove myself again

The Titans have made a lot of changes on the offensive side of the ball over the last few years, but wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has found a way to remain on the team.

Westbrook-Ikhine made the roster as an undrafted rookie in 2020 and he is now the longest-tenured member of the unit as the Titans head into the 2024 season. He’s started 30 of the 61 games he’s played for the team, but neither that history nor his success in creating a role for himself in Tennessee has him feeling like he can rest on his laurels this year.

“You definitely have to prove yourself,” Westbrook-Ikhine said, via the team’s website. “Complacency kills, so you can’t be complacent. The fact that I’ve been here, going into year five, doesn’t really mean anything. It’s a totally new staff, and a totally new year, a new room. So, you always have to prove yourself in this league.”

Complacency shouldn’t be an issue given the moves the Titans made at receiver this offseason. They signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to join a group that also includes DeAndre Hopkins and 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks, so there will be a lot of competition for playing time this fall.