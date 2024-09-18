No practice for Justin Herbert Wednesday

Word on Wednesday morning was that Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert would be on the team’s injury report, but his level of practice participation was to be determined.

The Chargers shared that information on Wednesday afternoon. Herbert did not take part in the team’s practice because of the ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers. Herbert did not miss any snaps as a result of the injury, but did go for X-rays after the game.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that he expects Herbert’s ankle to keep getting better as the week unfolds, but didn’t make any predictions about this weekend. Easton Stick will start against the Steelers in Herbert does not play.

Linebacker Junior Colson (hamstring), edge rusher Bud Dupree (illness), wide receiver Joshua Palmer (elbow, calf), and cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor (calf) were also out of practice. Edge rusher Joey Bosa (him), safety Alohi Gilman (knee), tight end Hayden Hurst (knee), and edge rusher Khalil Mack (rest) were listed as limited participants.