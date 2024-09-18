Jim Harbaugh: I expect Justin Herbert’s ankle to get better every day

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with an ankle injury and head coach Jim Harbaugh wasn’t in the mood to make predictions about Herbert’s status for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh during a Wednesday press conference.

Herbert got rolled up during last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and went for X-rays after the game, but never missed a snap in the 26-3 win. Harbaugh said that Herbert’s condition is better than it was over the weekend, but otherwise declined to forecast how things will go in the coming days.

“Crystal ball? Expect him to get better every day,” Harbaugh said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “I was just in a meeting with him. Said he was feeling much better and good today.”

Harbaugh said that Easton Stick will start if Herbert can’t go against the Steelers before adding that “we’re going to be way over the legal limit for of what-ifs” by discussing hypotheticals for Sunday.