nbc_pft_tellmewhy_240918.jpg
Tell Me Why: Answering top NFL questions so far
nbc_pft_draft_240918.jpg
PFT Draft: 2-0 teams you trust the most
nbc_pft_powerranking_240918.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Bills, Bucs rise into top 3

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Jim Harbaugh: I expect Justin Herbert’s ankle to get better every day

  
Published September 18, 2024 11:27 AM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with an ankle injury and head coach Jim Harbaugh wasn’t in the mood to make predictions about Herbert’s status for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh during a Wednesday press conference.

Herbert got rolled up during last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and went for X-rays after the game, but never missed a snap in the 26-3 win. Harbaugh said that Herbert’s condition is better than it was over the weekend, but otherwise declined to forecast how things will go in the coming days.

“Crystal ball? Expect him to get better every day,” Harbaugh said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “I was just in a meeting with him. Said he was feeling much better and good today.”

Harbaugh said that Easton Stick will start if Herbert can’t go against the Steelers before adding that “we’re going to be way over the legal limit for of what-ifs” by discussing hypotheticals for Sunday.