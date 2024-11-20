 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

No practice for Roquan Smith Wednesday

  
Published November 20, 2024 03:24 PM

Linebacker Roquan Smith left last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers with a hamstring injury and the team said he was not back on the field for the Ravens at Wednesday’s practice.

Head coach John Harbaugh didn’t provide much of an update on Smith’s condition when he spoke to reporters on Monday and said the team would see how things play out over the week. Smith has never missed a game since joining the Ravens midway through the 2022 season.

The Ravens play the Chargers on Monday, so the first official injury report of the week will come on Thursday.

Defensive lineman Travis Jones (ankle), cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf), and safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle) also did not practice with the Ravens on Wednesday.