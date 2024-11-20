No practice for Roquan Smith Wednesday

Linebacker Roquan Smith left last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers with a hamstring injury and the team said he was not back on the field for the Ravens at Wednesday’s practice.

Head coach John Harbaugh didn’t provide much of an update on Smith’s condition when he spoke to reporters on Monday and said the team would see how things play out over the week. Smith has never missed a game since joining the Ravens midway through the 2022 season.

The Ravens play the Chargers on Monday, so the first official injury report of the week will come on Thursday.

Defensive lineman Travis Jones (ankle), cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf), and safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle) also did not practice with the Ravens on Wednesday.