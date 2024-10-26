 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Non-call of face mask foul kept Sam Darnold from making his passing-yardage prop

  
Published October 26, 2024 07:27 PM

At the most basic level, the failure of the officials to see what everyone else saw on the game-clinching safety in Vikings-Rams — a face mask foul that went uncalled — ending Minnesota’s chance to erase an eight-point deficit and force overtime.

At a deeper level, the play short-circuited Minnesota’s slim but not impossible chance to cover the spread, which as of the last time I noticed was 2.5 points.

At a more problematic level, quarterback Sam Darnold had a consensus passing-yardage prop bet of 249.5. At the time of the safety, he had 240 passing yards.

Even if the Vikings hadn’t scored, Darnold was 10 yards away from hitting the over. But he lost the chance to do it, because the NFL inexplicably has failed to make face mask fouls subject to replay review.

Referee Tra Blake said it himself. He didn’t see it. The umpire also didn’t see it. Everyone else who was watching the game did.

It’s not acceptable, not when the NFL is stuffing its pockets with gambling money. Not when pregame shows are telling viewers (and would-be bettors) on whether various prop bets will or won’t hit. And not when owners are allowed to buy up to five percent of any company that operates a sports book.

Those bets as to Darnold’s passing-yardage prop lost because, ultimately, the officials failed to do their jobs. And because the NFL has failed to include within the get-it-right safety net the ability to drop a flag that hadn’t been dropped by the people whose job it is to drop them.

It’s just a matter of time before one of these glitches blows up on the league, in the form of a class-action lawsuit. Each avoidable blunder that turns a potentially winning wager into a loser could be the centerpiece for litigation that could cost the league a lot of money.

A lot more money than it would cost to fix the flaws that are hiding in plain sight.