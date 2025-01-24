Notre Dame S Xavier Watts announces he will enter draft

Another Notre Dame player has announced his plans to enter the draft ahead of Friday’s deadline for players who took part in the national title game earlier this week to do so.

Safety Xavier Watts will be leaving South Bend and throwing his name into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Watts started his time in college at wide receiver, but switched to safety and the move paid off well for him. He was an All-American in each of the last two seasons and won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the country’s top defensive player in 2023.

Watts had 82 tackles, four tackles for loss, six interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and 10 passes defensed in 2024.