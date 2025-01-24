 Skip navigation
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Notre Dame S Xavier Watts announces he will enter draft

  
Published January 24, 2025 04:34 PM

Another Notre Dame player has announced his plans to enter the draft ahead of Friday’s deadline for players who took part in the national title game earlier this week to do so.

Safety Xavier Watts will be leaving South Bend and throwing his name into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Watts started his time in college at wide receiver, but switched to safety and the move paid off well for him. He was an All-American in each of the last two seasons and won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the country’s top defensive player in 2023.

Watts had 82 tackles, four tackles for loss, six interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and 10 passes defensed in 2024.