Odds have Bills as NFL’s safest bet to make the playoffs

The Bills have the NFL’s clearest path to the playoffs, if the betting odds are to be believed.

In addition to being the only team favored in all 17 games, the Bills have the best odds to make the playoffs. They’re listed at -750 favorites to make the playoffs, easily the heaviest playoff favorites in the league this season.

The other teams with odds that suggest they’re more likely than not to make the playoffs are the Ravens at -550, Eagles at -400, Chiefs at -380, Lions at -230, 49ers at -200, Buccaneers at -175, Bengals at -160, Commanders at -160, Rams at -160, Chargers at -140, Texans at -135, Packers at -135 and Broncos at -115.

If those odds prove to be correct, 12 of 14 teams that were in the playoffs last season will make it again this season.