 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Odell Beckham will wear No. 3, with James Proche switching to No. 10

  
Published April 13, 2023 06:19 PM
nbc_pft_objincentives_230413
April 13, 2023 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into what Odell Beckham Jr. has to do in order to reach $3 million in incentives through his Ravens contract.

Odell Beckham Jr. is staying with the No. 3.

He could have chosen No. 0 but instead will wear the same number he wore with the Rams in 2021. Receiver James Proche II, who had the number, is switching to No. 10.

There is no word yet on whether Proche requested compensation from Beckham to give up the number.

Beckham wore No. 13 with the Giants and Browns before changing to No. 3 when the Rams signed him mid-season in 2021. Receiver Devin Duvernay has No. 13 with the Ravens.

Beckham’s signing with the Ravens became official Thursday, and he was introduced in a news conference.

“This is a team that has great talent all across the board – offensive line, running backs, receiving room, defense is great,” Beckham said, via Clifton Brown of the team website. “It boiled down to, I’m at a place in my life where it means a lot more to be wanted . They showed that they wanted me to be here. Not to say that no one else did, but they believed in me. I’m going to come here and put my best foot forward every day.”