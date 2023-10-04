OG Peter Skoronski, OT Nicholas Petit-Frere return to practice Wednesday

The Titans saw the return of offensive guard Peter Skoronski, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and wide receiver Kyle Philips to practice Wednesday.

The team designated Philips to return earlier this week, and he was a full participant for the first time in 2023.

The designation opened a three-week window for Philips to practice with the team, and he will not count against the team’s 53-man roster until being activated from injured reserve.

Skoronski practiced for the first time since his emergency appendectomy last month.

He has missed the past three games after starting the season opener against the Saints. Skoronski, too, listed as a full participant.

“I can’t say that I’m 110 percent back,” Skoronski said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “But I’m obviously going to see how I feel out there and keep working after that. Mentally, I am ready to be back out there on the field. Seeing the great win on Sunday motivates you – you want to be out there and be a part of that. . . . I just have to see what my body can handle.”

Petit-Frere returned to the practice field for the first time since August.

The league suspended him four games for a violation of the NFL’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere’s suspension initially was six weeks.

He started 16 of 17 games at right tackle in 2022.