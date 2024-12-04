Ohio State LT Josh Simmons declares for 2025 NFL draft

Another offensive line prospect is on the board for teams next spring.

Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Simmons, 21, suffered a season-ending knee injury during Ohio State’s Oct. 12 loss to Oregon. But, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Simmons is already ahead of schedule with his rehab.

“Josh will be fully cleared for practice by the start of NFL training camp and he will be a high first-round pick,” agent Drew Rosenhaus said, via Schefter.

Simmons spent his first two collegiate seasons with San Diego State before transferring to OSU in 2023. He started all 13 games for the Buckeyes at left tackle last year.