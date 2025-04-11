Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson visited Cowboys, Panthers

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson recently visited the Cowboys and Panthers, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Henderson earlier in the month had a visit with the Bengals.

The Cowboys are expected to draft a running back to join a room with free agent signees Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. The Panthers, who have Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle and Raheem Blackshear at the top of their depth chart at the position, won’t have Jonathon Brooks this season after he tore the ACL in his right knee again.

The Bengals signed Samaje Perine to go with Chase Brown and Zack Moss.

Henderson ran 144 times for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns during the final of his four years at Ohio State. He also caught 27 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown.

Henderson scored 19 touchdowns as a freshman, but missed time with injuries in his other two seasons, playing a combined 18 games.