Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon enters 2025 NFL draft

  
Published December 6, 2024 03:27 PM

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon, who was recognized as the best running back in college football last year but had a disappointing season this year, has announced that he will enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Gordon won the Doak Walker Award as the best running back in college football as well as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award, in 2023, when he ran for 1,732 yards and led Oklahoma State to a 10-4 record. But in 2024 he struggled and his rushing yardage was cut nearly in half, to finish with 880 yards, and Oklahoma State finished 3-9.

Gordon also saw himself get into off-field trouble in 2024, with a DUI arrest that led to questions about him off the field, and also led to a strange statement from Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, who appeared to admit to driving drunk 1,000 times in the process of attempting to defend Gordon.

A year ago, Gordon looked like he could be a future first-round draft pick. He probably won’t be now, but he is one of the most talented running backs in the 2025 draft.