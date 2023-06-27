Orlando Brown Jr.: I’ll be able to be more aggressive in certain situations with Bengals

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Orlando Brown Jr.: I’ll be able to be more aggressive in certain situations with Bengals

  
Published June 27, 2023 12:30 PM

After a pair of seasons with the Chiefs, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is now with one of the AFC’s fellow top contenders in the Bengals.

During an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live on Monday, Brown noted a significant difference between how he’ll play in Cincinnati’s offense versus what he’s been up to for the last two years with Kansas City.

“It’ll be very different for me personally,” Brown said, via Russ Heltman of SI.com. “A lot of these drops by Patrick [Mahomes] right here in the Super Bowl were similar to kind of what I’m going to see in Cincinnati. But [there are] so many different concepts that we run in Cincinnati compared to Kansas City from a pass standpoint with the receivers ... it’s gonna be a lot more firm.

“It’s gonna be a lot quicker, you know, I’ll be able to be a lot more aggressive in certain situations, just given the personnel and the way that they call plays.”

The Bengals did a better job of protecting quarterback Joe Burrow last year in part because he got the ball out of his hands faster than he did in 2021. That should help Brown when it comes to being more aggressive earlier on in plays. But Cincinnati will still need Brown to be at his best with protection in known-passing situations.