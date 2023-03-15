 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Orlando Brown, Jr. joins the Bengals

  
Published March 15, 2023 06:34 PM
nbc_pft_bestfreeagentsavailable_2300315v2
March 15, 2023 09:39 AM
From Baker Mayfield to Orlando Brown, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which of the free agents who are still available they're keeping a close eye on.

The Bengals have had Kansas City’s number in recent years, with the exception of this year’s AFC Champions. Now, Cincinnati has one of the Chiefs’ better players.

Tackle Orlando Brown has agreed to term with the Bengals, per multiple reports that were confirmed by his agent.

It’s being characterized as a four-year, $64 million deal. That’s $16 million per year on average, well short of the top of the market for left or right tackles.

The structure will be interesting, but it looks like a good deal for the Bengals. The question now becomes whether he’ll be playing the left side or the right side.

Originally a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2018, Baltimore traded Brown to the Chiefs in early 2021. The Chiefs applied the franchise tag to Brown in 2022.