EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
'Soft' Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
OT Tristan Wirfs active for Bucs vs. Panthers

  
Published December 1, 2024 03:10 PM

The Buccaneers will have left tackle Tristan Wirfs today against the Panthers.

He was not among the team’s inactives.

Wirfs was questionable to play with knee and foot injuries that limited him all three practice days this week.

The Bucs’ inactives are safety Tykee Smith (knee), outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle), cornerback Tyrek Funderburk, tight end Devin Culp, defensive lineman Earnest Brown and quarterback Michael Pratt.

The Panthers will have edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who was questionable with a knee injury.

Their inactives are tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (neck), wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad), safety Jammie Robinson, cornerback Shemar Bartholomew, cornerback Akayleb Evans, offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston and defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy.