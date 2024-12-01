OT Tristan Wirfs active for Bucs vs. Panthers

The Buccaneers will have left tackle Tristan Wirfs today against the Panthers.

He was not among the team’s inactives.

Wirfs was questionable to play with knee and foot injuries that limited him all three practice days this week.

The Bucs’ inactives are safety Tykee Smith (knee), outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle), cornerback Tyrek Funderburk, tight end Devin Culp, defensive lineman Earnest Brown and quarterback Michael Pratt.

The Panthers will have edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who was questionable with a knee injury.

Their inactives are tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (neck), wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad), safety Jammie Robinson, cornerback Shemar Bartholomew, cornerback Akayleb Evans, offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston and defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy.