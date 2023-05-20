 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

OTAs could shed plenty of light on Samaje Perine’s role in Denver

  
Published May 20, 2023 06:22 AM

Veteran running back Samaje Perine has never had a chance to be the guy. With OTAs looming in Denver, there could be concrete evidence as to whether and to what extent Perine will become the guy, or something close to it, in his first season with the Broncos.

As noted by Nick Kosmider of TheAthletic.com, Perine “figures to have a significant role ” in the offense. Much of that depends on the recovery of Javonte Williams, the development of other running backs on the roster, and the possibility that more talent will be added at the position.

But the Broncos added Perine for a reason. Coach Sean Payton previously called Perine an “important piece for us ,” especially in light of the Williams injury.

Last weekend, Payton provided good news regarding Williams’s recovery from a torn ACL, sharing the observation that he “was taught a long time ago to stack them up at that position .”

Payton also likes to use the players he has, rotating them in and out and never putting all of the tailback eggs in one basket. There likely will be more than one regularly carrying the ball and/or catching passes. One of them getting his fair share of the touches likely will be Perine. But there’s a chance necessity will give Perine even more than his fair share.

For now, as noted by Kosmider, the upcoming OTAs will provide the first glimpses of what Perine will be doing in the offense, and it will show Payton more about how his new veteran tailback fits within the confines of the offense that is being adapted to quarterback Russell Wilson and the rest of the players in Payton’s new town.