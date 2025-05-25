Pablo Torre stands by his Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson reporting

Pablo Torre isn’t afraid to eff around and find out.

After the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out landed, Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend/handler/publicist/ideal mill/creative muse Jordon Hudson posted, then deleted, an attack on Torre’s reported that included a couple of litigation buzzwords: “Pablo Torre’s ‘findings’ have been nothing short of factually incorrect, slanderous, defamatory and targeted. Can y’all please stop giving credibility to this ‘reporter’?”

On Sunday morning, Torre responded.

“I find it bizarrely appropriate, at this point, that Jordon Hudson would post this and then very quickly delete it,” Torre said on Twitter. “But to be perfectly clear: I stand by our reporting and the episodes we published.”

A lawsuit by Hudson against Torre would be fitting, and possibly fruitless. But also fascinating.

Now that she has transformed herself into a public figure, she’d have to prove that Torre acted with “actual malice.” This means proving that Torre knew the information he posted was false, or that he acted with reckless disregard to the truth or falsity of the statements made.

Regardless of the eventual outcome of the case, its mere existence would unlock a treasure trove of information through the discovery process. Starting with sworn, on-the-record deposition testimony of both Belichick and Hudson. Where pull-string catch phrases like “on to Cincinnati” and “we’re not talking about that” would not hold water.