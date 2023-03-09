 Skip navigation
Packers, Aaron Rodgers careen toward a divorce

  
Published March 9, 2023 05:33 AM
March 9, 2023 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dissect what message the Jets are sending after flying out to Aaron Rodgers and how they'd expect him to be all-in with New York too.

Lost in the ongoing flirtation between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the inescapable reality that Rodgers and the Packers are done .

Two years ago, the 49ers called the Packers the day before the draft and inquired about trading for Rodgers. The Packers laughed and hung up the phone.

Now, the Packers have freely granted the Jets permission to speak to Rodgers. And speak they have, sending the team’s entire power structure to California in an effort to persuade Rodgers to bite the Big Apple (don’t mind the maggots).

Through it all, the Packers have kept their mouths shut. They didn’t even leak that they’d given Rodgers permission to speak to another team. It’s almost as if they’re four points ahead with three minutes left and they’re just trying to milk the clock and not blow it.

Blow it they would if Rodgers decides he’s not interested in the Jets, and that he wants to stay in Green Bay. It already feels too late for that, but Rodgers has yet make any of his decision(s) known for 2023, a year and a day after he announced he’d return to the Packers for 2022.

Although nothing official has been declared this year, the tea leaves are pointing to no more Wisconsin ayahuasca for Aaron Rodgers. Any other outcome would be a surprise at this point.